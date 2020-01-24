Campaigns to woo voters ignore people’s sufferings





One of the most popular canvassing tools is loudspeakers that are playing parodied songs praising the candidates in desperate bids to reach out to voters.

But continuous canvassing and the use of loudspeakers have turned out to be a nuisance for residents of Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) and Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC).

One of the key issues is sound pollution.

According to City Corporation (Election Code of Conduct) Rules 2016, no candidate can use loudspeakers to campaign before 2:00pm and after 8:00pm.

"The non-stop high pitched sound from canvassing convoys, vans and rickshaws keeps coming day and night. At times, it keeps on buzzing even after 10pm ... this has been causing discomfort to everyone in the locality," Zinat Raihana, a housewife in Rampura, said.

She said the loud noise generated by campaigners is causing more trouble to the students and sick elders.

Dr Shahriar Hossain, Director General of Environment and Social Development Organisation (ESDO) said these are direct violations of the electoral code of conduct.

"All the candidates are violating the rules set by Election Commission. They can't use hydraulic horns or showdown in motorcades for campaigning ... This is a sad thing because those who are violating the rules and polluting environments will become the key stakeholders in running the city," he said.

Concern Over Laminated Posters

Another by-product of the DSCC and DNCC electioneering is the plethora of laminated posters strewn across the capital. According to data provided by the mayoral and councillor candidates, nearly five million posters were printed in total.

They have mostly been hung across the roads while the loose ones litter the streets.

The High Court banned the use of laminated posters on Wednesday but the sheer number of posters published is still a looming threat to the environment.

Dr Shahriar said the use of laminated posters, which use a type of plastic, will subsequently affect the environment. He noted that the court had also directed removing the posters after the polls.

"What'll actually happen to these lots? Where will they end up? They'll obviously be dumped in water-bodies which will clog the city drainage system," he said.

He also mentioned about the hazards from the excessive use of laminated posters which will eventually cause waterlogging turn into breeding grounds for mosquitoes.

He said that the careless acts in electioneering by the candidates raise concern as they will be running the city eventually.

Visiting various spots across the city, it was observed that the situation was mostly the same with laminated posters sprawling at every corner while loudspeakers were booming everywhere preaching about respective party candidates.

Bangladesh Poribesh Andolon (Bapa) General Secretary MA Matin said that although the candidates and their supporters can justify their acts in the name of election festivity, it could have been done otherwise.

"Politicians don't prioritise environment. They violate the environment act for electioneering," Matin said, praising the High Court for banning the use of laminated posters but expressed scepticism about its proper implementation.

BAPA General Secretary mentioned that the organisation will start a campaign soon to reach politicians and make them aware of the environment.

Matin said the politicians have set a bad trend which might continue in future polls. "You cannot campaign in ways that can hamper the environment, that can clog drainage, that cause public disturbance," he said. -UNB

















