Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 24 January, 2020, 10:32 AM
Home City News

Cop ‘kills himself’ in capital

Published : Friday, 24 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 97
Staff Correspondent

A policeman reportedly took his own life at Mirpur-14 Police Lines in the city early Thursday.
The deceased was identified as Kuddus Saha, 31, a nayek.
Selimuzzaman, officer-in-charge of Kafrul Police Station, said Kuddus was living at the Mirpur Police Lines Barrack.
He might have shot himself in the chest around 5:30am with his own gun, said OC.
The body was sent to Shaheed Suhrawardi Hospital morgue for autopsy.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
DFP cancels Dainik Sangram’s media enlistment
Campaigns to woo voters ignore people’s sufferings
Cop ‘kills himself’ in capital
Anti-ragging procession Led by the Vice-Chancellor
NSU holds development workshop
Three killed in road crashes in 2-district
3rd-grader raped by ‘post office employee’  
Three workers electrocuted in capital


Latest News
DU to confer honorary doctorate on Bangabandhu
UN rapporteur seeks mounting pressure on UNSC
New train on Dhaka-Jamalpur-Dhaka route Jan 26
10 get Bangla Academy Literary Award
Bangladesh-India friendly ties rare in world: Quader
Sri Lanka win in first Test against Zimbabwe
Queen approves government's Brexit bill
High alert to prevent Coronavirus disease
49,162 river grabbers spotted in country
Robot tanks: On patrol but not allowed to shoot
Most Read News
e-Passport a Mujib Barsho gift for nation: PM
Contribute to build Digital BD: President to UGC, varsities
Youth engagement to change the world
22nd span of Padma Bridge installed
3 Bangladeshis killed in 'BSF firing'
Brunei seeks BD's support for expanding   agriculture
Intel's new chairman Bangladeshi Omar Ishrak
Tigers reach Lahore
The Story and Fallacy of Synthetic Meat
Double-murder accused held
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft