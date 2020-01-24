Cop ‘kills himself’ in capital

A policeman reportedly took his own life at Mirpur-14 Police Lines in the city early Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Kuddus Saha, 31, a nayek.

Selimuzzaman, officer-in-charge of Kafrul Police Station, said Kuddus was living at the Mirpur Police Lines Barrack.

He might have shot himself in the chest around 5:30am with his own gun, said OC.

The body was sent to Shaheed Suhrawardi Hospital morgue for autopsy.












