Cop ‘kills himself’ in capital
Published : Friday, 24 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM Count : 97
A policeman reportedly took his own life at Mirpur-14 Police Lines in the city early Thursday.
The deceased was identified as Kuddus Saha, 31, a nayek.
Selimuzzaman, officer-in-charge of Kafrul Police Station, said Kuddus was living at the Mirpur Police Lines Barrack.
He might have shot himself in the chest around 5:30am with his own gun, said OC.
The body was sent to Shaheed Suhrawardi Hospital morgue for autopsy.