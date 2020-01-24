BSMRAU Annual sports competition held

The annual sports competition 2020 of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Agricultural University (BSMRAU) held at the University central playground on Thursday (23 January) in the morning. Vice-Chancellor of the University Prof. Dr. Md. Giashuddin Miah inaugurated the competition as the chief guest and distributed the prizes among the winners, BSMRAU Treasurer Prof. Tofayel Ahamed and Prof. Dave Schneider University of Saskatchewan, Canada, were present as special guests. Director Students Affairs Prof. Dr. Md. Khurshed Alam Bhuiyan presided over the ceremony. All faculty members, students, officers and employees were present in the occasion. photo: Observer DESK