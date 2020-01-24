Mahmudullah gears up to cover Shakib, Mushfiqur's absence





Mushfiqur Rahim pulled him out of the tour due to security concern while Shakib Al Hasan has been serving two years ban, one year of that suspended imposed by the International Cricket Council (ICC) due to his failure to report corrupt approaches.

Mahmudullah has been the side's designated big-hitter in the slog overs in the last four years, having re-engineered his batting for the shortest format with a lot of success.

But the absence of Mushfiqur Rahim and Shakib Al Hasan might prompt him to change his role.

Ahead of the first T20 International against Pakistan, Mahmudullah indicated that he is ready to promote him up in the order in the ongoing three-match series.

"It depends on the management [whether I will bat up in the order] we need to sit together and if I get the opportunity to bat at the top order I will be happy," Mahmudullah said in pre-match conference in Lahore on Thursday.

Ideally, Mahmudullah is best suited for the last six to seven overs, while Tamim is usually trusted to give the team a sound start. -BSS















