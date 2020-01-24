Bangladesh eliminated from semis for third consecutive time





Before this, the boys in red and green outfits were eliminated from the semis of this prestigious football event in 2016 and 2018.

On the other hand, Burundi came to play the six-nation football tournament for the first time and managed to secure the semis.

Burundi is undoubtedly better than Bangladesh in FIFA World Ranking. The host is ranked 187th while Burundi is 151st.

But, along with some better football skills, the Burundi boys apparently also posed another skill which is sending opponent players out. Throughout the match, Burundi boys sent several opponents out. They skillfully managed to send Bangladesh's dependable striker Matin Miah out injuring him badly. Matin left the ground crying. That thing obviously shattered the mental strength of the boys.

Shufil who replaced Matin did light up in the next minute and even helped made an opportunity to breach opponents defence line.

In the 7th minute, he put an attack from the left side and passed the ball to striker Ibrahim who squandered that opportunity by hitting the sidebar.

Burundi went ahead in the 43rd minute when striker NShimirimana Jospin placed a right footed shot of defender NGabonziza Blanchard.

They doubled the lead in the injury time of the first half when Jospin headed on a cross of Blanchard. Jospin made a hat-trick scoring his third in the 79th minute. Bangladesh could not reduce the margin till the end.

Earlier, the African boys came to play the semis as Group-B champion winning the two group matches, one over Mauritius by 4-1 and the other one over Seychelles by 3-1.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, confirmed the semis as Group-A runner-up after a 2-0 defeat against Palestine and 3-0 win over Sri Lanka.

The final match will be played on Saturday at 4:00pm at the same venue.























