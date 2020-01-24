Junior Tigers take on Pakistan in the battle of group supremacy 





JB Marks Oval, Potchefstroom will host this YODI match, which will commence at 2:00pm (BST).

Bangladesh boys downed Zimbabwe by nine wickets in their 1st group match and Scotland by seven wickets in the next one to confirm Super League. Pakistan also beat same two sides to confirm play offs. They beat Scotland by seven wickets and Zimbabwe by 38 runs.

Winners of today's game will play the 3rd Quarterfinal of the event on January 30 at the same venue against the runner-ups of Group-D while the losing side will meet with the champions of Group-D on the following day at Willowmoore Park, Benoni.

The semifinals of the tournament will be held on February 1 and 2 respectively while the final is slated for on February 9.





















