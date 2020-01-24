Video
Brazil's Cesar enjoys goalkeeping against woman booters

Published : Friday, 24 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 63
Sports Reporter

Brazilian famed custodian Julio Cesar Soares de Espindola who reached Dhaka on Wednesday in a two-day tour had enjoyed goalkeeping against Bangladesh woman booters on Thursday at the AstroTurf adjoined the BFF House in Motijheel in Dhaka.
The former Brazilian booter was famous throughout his career for better dealing with penalty shots. Except the 2014 World Cup semis result, the custodian succeed in maintaining better performance.
The left-footed custodian came in Dhaka on Wednesday as part of a promotional programme for the ongoing Bangabandhu Gold Cup following an invitation from the Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF).
On Thursday, Cesar passed some time with the national team booters during a practice session and shared some tips with them. Afterwards, he did goalkeeping against Bangladesh woman booters when the fans were able to see his arty movement with their own eyes.
He left Dhaka in the evening. Before leaving, Cesar attended a press briefing where he said that he was happy to be in Bangladesh for the firsts time.
He said, "I'm thankful to BFF President and FIFA for arranging such a  tour to this country. This is my first visit here and unfortunately I am able to be here for one day only. If it was a little long, I could know about the country more."
"I am happy to see that an international football tournament is going on and it is named after the father of the nation. I will try to know about him and this country more. I hope this country do well in football," added Cesar.












