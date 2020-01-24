Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 24 January, 2020, 10:31 AM
Home Back Page

BNP slams EC, brands it as ‘useless’

Published : Friday, 24 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Thursday described the Election Commission (EC) as 'biased and useless' body as it has failed to take any action against those attacked the electioneering of their party's mayoral candidates of the two city corporations in Dhaka.
He also alleged that the government and EC have taken a move to use electronic voting machines (EVMs) in the February-1 elections to favour the ruling party.
Fakhrul came up with the remarks while carrying out electioneering in support of Ishraque Hossain, their party's mayoral candidate for Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC), in the High Court Mazar area.




"The Election Commission has been playing a complete biased role. The processions of Ishraque and Tabith were attacked after the start of their electioneering. Our north city mayoral candidate Tabith was physically attacked on Tuesday, but the useless Election Commission couldn't take any action in this regard," he said.
The BNP leader demanded immediate arrest of those involved in the attack on Tabith Awal.
He urged the voters to elect Ishraque as he is a very competent person to lead the DSCC as its mayor.
Fakhrul alleged that the government is playing a game over the elections as it has no ability to win a fair and credible election. "They're going to hold the election with EVMs as they know it's not possible for them to hold the polls in their style without EVMs."    -UNB



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BNP slams EC, brands it as ‘useless’
China locks down two cities at epicentre of virus outbreak
CU shuttle trains suspended after BCL factional clash
Main accused gets bail
Suu Kyi admits ‘war crimes’ against Rohingyas
We will make Bangladesh free from terrorism, corruption: PM
Tk 1.40 lakh airfare for Hajj pilgrims illogical and unethical: HAAB
BCL men beat up 4 DU students


Latest News
DU to confer honorary doctorate on Bangabandhu
UN rapporteur seeks mounting pressure on UNSC
New train on Dhaka-Jamalpur-Dhaka route Jan 26
10 get Bangla Academy Literary Award
Bangladesh-India friendly ties rare in world: Quader
Sri Lanka win in first Test against Zimbabwe
Queen approves government's Brexit bill
High alert to prevent Coronavirus disease
49,162 river grabbers spotted in country
Robot tanks: On patrol but not allowed to shoot
Most Read News
e-Passport a Mujib Barsho gift for nation: PM
Contribute to build Digital BD: President to UGC, varsities
Youth engagement to change the world
22nd span of Padma Bridge installed
3 Bangladeshis killed in 'BSF firing'
Brunei seeks BD's support for expanding   agriculture
Intel's new chairman Bangladeshi Omar Ishrak
Tigers reach Lahore
The Story and Fallacy of Synthetic Meat
Double-murder accused held
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft