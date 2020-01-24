Video
CU shuttle trains suspended after BCL factional clash

Published : Friday, 24 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 68
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM, Jan 23: Following a factional clash on Wednesday evening, a faction of Bangladesh Chhatra League's Chittagong University (CU) unit declared an indefinite blockade programme on the campus from Thursday, demanding arrest of their attackers.
CU iconic shuttle train services remained suspended since Thursday morning amid a strike by a BCL faction on the campus following an internal clash.Proctor SM Monirul Hasan said the train services were cut off because of the strike. The internal clashes between the rival groups of Chhatra League, the ruling party student organization, made the campus of the CU tense again within one month.
The activists of the so-called boggey based organization, locked in a clash on Wednesday during the ongoing Annual sports competition of CU.
The activists of Bijoy group beat up one Azad of CFC (Choose Friends with Care) at around 4 pm on Wednesday over a dispute on 400 metre race in the competition.


