Friday, 24 January, 2020, 10:31 AM
Home Back Page

Land Grabbing of Martyred Family

Main accused gets bail

Published : Friday, 24 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Court Correspondent

In a span of 16 days of arrest of the main accused in a case of grabbing a house of a martyred family at Bangshal a Dhaka court on Thursday granted him bail.
The bail was granted despite a strong objection by Anti Corruption Commission (ACC).
Judge KM Imrul Kayesh of Metropolitan Sessions Judge's Court of Dhaka granted bail to Sheikh Md Jabed Uddin, the main accused of grabbing a house of a martyred family.
On behalf of the ACC, Mahmud Hossain Jahangir strongly objected to his bail prayer. On December 22 last year, ACC Deputy Director Md Salauddin filed the case with Dhaka -1 district office for embezzlement of Martyred family's land through forgery and fraudulence.
The case was filed against two alleged land grabbers - Sheikh Md Jabed Uddin and Miraj Md Jakir Uddin.
Bangshal police arrested Sheikh Md Jabed from Bangshal on December 3 last year.
According to FIR, AKM Shamsul Haque Khan had been serving as the deputy commissioner of Cumilla mohkuma when he was killed by the Pakistani occupation forces.
After the independence, his mother Masuda Khanam got four kathas of land from Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in Banghshal. The accused in connivance with others created a forged deed through fraudulence. By using the forged deed on September 28 last year, a group of land grabbers led by accused  Sheikh Jabed  evicted the family members of  AKM Shahidullah, brother of martyred intellectual AKM Shamsul Alam Khan, from their two-storey house.
Police headquarter temporarily suspended Ibrahim Khan, Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Wari Division of DMP for his alleged backing to land grabber Sheikh Jabed.


