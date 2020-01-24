Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 24 January, 2020, 10:30 AM
Home Back Page

Tk 1.40 lakh airfare for Hajj pilgrims illogical and unethical: HAAB

Published : Friday, 24 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 64
Staff Correspondent

Claiming the plane fare fixed for the Hajj pilgrims as 'illogical and unethical', the Hajj Agencies Association of Bangladesh (HAAB) on Thursday demanded to refix the fare. At the same time, the apex body of the country's Hajj agents sought the Prime Minister's interference in this regard.
"Although the jet fuel price has decreased this year in the global market and no new charges or taxes were imposed, the Civil Aviation and Tourism Ministry has fixed the plane fare for the Bangladeshi pilgrims at Tk 1.40 lakh increasing Tk 12,000 bypassing the disagreement of the Religious Affairs Ministry and HAAB. The decision was 'illogical and unethical'," said HAAB President Shahadat Hossain Taslim at a press conference held at its Nayapaltan office.
He also demanded refixing the plane fare for the dedicated flight passengers and schedule flight passengers separately.
Taslim said although performance of the Hajj is mandatory for the solvent and strong people, the HAAB doesn't want to misuse the money of a pilgrim unnecessarily.
"The jet fuel price is now per liter US$ 0.58, which was around US$ 0.71 in last year. At the same time, other charges and taxes were also not increased. Although the price reduced by US$ 0.13 per liter, the ministry has decided to increase the plane fare at Tk 1.40 lakh hiking it by Tk 12,000 per person instead of decreasing the price," he added.
He also said that opposing the Civil Aviation Ministry proposal to increase the air fare, State Minister for Religious Affairs Sheikh Md. Abdullah walked out from an inter-ministerial level meeting held at the Civil Aviation Ministry on Monday.
They will not comply with the Civil Aviation Ministry decision unless the plane fare is reduced. At the same time, they will not co-operate the ministries to finalise the Hajj package this year until the decision is changed, he added.
With the decision of the Bangladeshi pilgrims will have to pay Tk 164.4 crore extra. It will go to the pockets of Biman Bangladesh Airlines and Saudi Arabian Airlines. Although the Saudi Airlines authority doesn't want they will get extra Tk 82.20 crore for increase of plane fare.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BNP slams EC, brands it as ‘useless’
China locks down two cities at epicentre of virus outbreak
CU shuttle trains suspended after BCL factional clash
Main accused gets bail
Suu Kyi admits ‘war crimes’ against Rohingyas
We will make Bangladesh free from terrorism, corruption: PM
Tk 1.40 lakh airfare for Hajj pilgrims illogical and unethical: HAAB
BCL men beat up 4 DU students


Latest News
DU to confer honorary doctorate on Bangabandhu
UN rapporteur seeks mounting pressure on UNSC
New train on Dhaka-Jamalpur-Dhaka route Jan 26
10 get Bangla Academy Literary Award
Bangladesh-India friendly ties rare in world: Quader
Sri Lanka win in first Test against Zimbabwe
Queen approves government's Brexit bill
High alert to prevent Coronavirus disease
49,162 river grabbers spotted in country
Robot tanks: On patrol but not allowed to shoot
Most Read News
e-Passport a Mujib Barsho gift for nation: PM
Contribute to build Digital BD: President to UGC, varsities
Youth engagement to change the world
22nd span of Padma Bridge installed
3 Bangladeshis killed in 'BSF firing'
Brunei seeks BD's support for expanding   agriculture
Intel's new chairman Bangladeshi Omar Ishrak
Tigers reach Lahore
The Story and Fallacy of Synthetic Meat
Double-murder accused held
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft