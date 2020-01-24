Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 24 January, 2020, 10:30 AM
Home Art & Culture

Naseeruddin Shah calls Anupam Kher a ‘sycophant, clown’

Published : Friday, 24 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55

Naseeruddin Shah calls Anupam Kher a ‘sycophant, clown’

Naseeruddin Shah calls Anupam Kher a ‘sycophant, clown’

Actor Naseeruddin Shah has supported actor Deepika Padukone's visited to the Jawaharlal Nehru University, calling it "courageous". In a recent interview with The Wire, Naseer talked at length about the protests against the CAA, the deafening silence of big Bollywood celebrities on it, the student protests and Deepika's decision to show solidarity.
When asked if speaking against the ruling party or voicing their opinions could cause harm to an actor or the film they are associated with, Naseer said the actor usually think only of themselves. "Otherwise there'd be more parity. But that's a story for another day," he said. He then said he lauded the courage of Deepika for visiting JNU.
"You have to laud the courage of a girl like Deepika who is in the top firmament and yet takes a step like this. Even if she has a lot to lose," he said. He also seemed confident that those against her will soon forget it all. "Let us see how she takes it. She'll lose a few endorsement, sure. Will that impoverish her? Will that lessen her popularity? Will that make her less beautiful than she is? They're gonna come around sooner or later. The only god that film industry worships is money," he added.
Naseer had less kind words for his A Wednesday co-star Anupam Kher, who vocally endorses the government and its policies on Twitter. "Someone like Anupam Kher has been very vocal. I don't think he needs to be taken seriously. He's a clown. Any number of his contemporaries from NFD and FTII can attest to his sycophantic nature. It's in his blood, he can't help it."
Earlier in November, Naseeruddin was among the 100 prominent Muslim citizens from across the country who opposed the decision by some litigants to file a review petition challenging the Supreme Court's Ayodhya verdict, saying that keeping the dispute alive will harm the community.
A couple of years ago, Naseeruddin courted controversy when he said he felt unsure about the safety of his children in the country due to the rising communal temperament. "I feel anxious for my children because tomorrow if a mob surrounds them and asks, 'Are you a Hindu or a Muslim?' they will have no answer," he had said.    -Hindustan Times


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Germany returns Nazi art from Gurlitt trove to French family
Monty Python star Terry Jones dies aged 77
Naseeruddin Shah calls Anupam Kher a ‘sycophant, clown’
Tanvir Mokammel’s film ‘Rupsha Nodir Bakey’ to release in March
13th International Children’s Film Festival Bangladesh kicks off today
Prince wrongful death legal claims dismissed
PM asks BD mission to help Andrew Kishore
Director Fahmi stars in web series ‘Haresa’


Latest News
DU to confer honorary doctorate on Bangabandhu
UN rapporteur seeks mounting pressure on UNSC
New train on Dhaka-Jamalpur-Dhaka route Jan 26
10 get Bangla Academy Literary Award
Bangladesh-India friendly ties rare in world: Quader
Sri Lanka win in first Test against Zimbabwe
Queen approves government's Brexit bill
High alert to prevent Coronavirus disease
49,162 river grabbers spotted in country
Robot tanks: On patrol but not allowed to shoot
Most Read News
e-Passport a Mujib Barsho gift for nation: PM
Contribute to build Digital BD: President to UGC, varsities
Youth engagement to change the world
22nd span of Padma Bridge installed
3 Bangladeshis killed in 'BSF firing'
Brunei seeks BD's support for expanding   agriculture
Intel's new chairman Bangladeshi Omar Ishrak
Tigers reach Lahore
The Story and Fallacy of Synthetic Meat
Double-murder accused held
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft