Friday, 24 January, 2020, 10:30 AM
Home Art & Culture

Tanvir Mokammel’s film ‘Rupsha Nodir Bakey’ to release in March

Published : Friday, 24 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55
Culture Desk

Tanvir Mokammel's upcoming feature film 'Rupsha Nodir Bakey' is going to be released in March, the historical month of independence. The shooting and dubbing of the film have already been done. The film got a grant from the government of Bangladesh in 2016-17 fiscal year.
The story of 'Rupsha Nodir Bakey' revolves around the journey, spanning from the tenure of Bristish rule to the Liberation War of Bangladesh, of a sacrificing leftist leader. In the movie, it will be seen that several leftist leaders are being killed by the anti-liberation force in 1971. Several anti-British movements like 'Swadeshi Andolon', 'Tebhaga Andolon' and assassination of political prisoners at Rajshahi Jail will be depicted through the life of a revolutionary leader in 'Rupsha Nodir Bakey'.
The film stars Zahid Hossain Shovon, Khairul Alam Sobuj, Naziba Basher, Ramendu Majumder, Ataur Rahman, Chittralekha Guha, Jhuna Chowdhury, Afzal Kabir, Rajib Salehin, Masum Basher, child artist Turjo and others.
Shooting of 'Rupsha Nodir Bakey' was started in the month of February in 2018 and ended recently at location of Dhaka Jail. The story for the film is written by the director himself. The cinematography of the film was done by Mahfuzur Rahman Khan, ten time National award winning cinematographer who deceased recently. 8 former students of Bangladesh Film Institute have acted as the assistant of the director while making the film.


