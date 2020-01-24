Video
13th International Childrenâ€™s Film Festival Bangladesh kicks off today

Published : Friday, 24 January, 2020
Culture Desk

The 13th International Children's Film Festival Bangladesh is going to be inaugurated on January 24 at the Shawkat Osman Auditorium of Sufia Kamal National Public Library, Shahbagh in the city. Former Finance Minister Dr. Abul Maal Abdul Muhith is going to inaugurate the fest. State Minister for Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Zunaid Ahmed Palak will be the special guest at the inaugural ceremony, to be chaired by the chairman of the Festival's Advisory Council Mustafa Monwar. Children's Film Society Bangladesh (CFS) is the organiser of this week-long fest. The mega event, with the slogan 'Frame-e Frame-e Agamir Shawpno', will continue till January 31.
A total of 173 films from 39 participating countries will be screened at 5 venues across the capital in this year's fest. Alongside regular screenings, the fest will also feature different workshops and discussions. Apart from the central venue-- Shawkat Osman Auditorium of Sufia Kamal National Public Library, the other 4 venues are--- Alliance Française de Dhaka, Goethe-Institut Bangladesh, Sufia Kamal Auditorium of National Museum and National Art Gallery of Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy. All screenings are open and free of cost for audiences of all ages.
Four workshops will be held at this year's fest. Noted filmmaker Nehal Qureshi will undertake a workshop on cinematography; Piplu R Khan will undertake a workshop on direction; Nahid Masud will conduct a workshop on sound in film and Amitabh Reza Chowdhury will conduct a workshop on story-telling. There will also be several discussion sessions throughout the event.  
The main attraction of this year's fest is the 'Child Fimmakers' Section (Bangladesh), where 18 elected films will be screened and five among them will be nominated for the awards. The awardees will receive a crest, certificate and prize money each. The other sections are--- 'Child Filmmakers Section (International)', 'International Film Section (Competitive)', 'International Film Section (Non-competitive), 'Young Bangladeshi Filmmakers' Section' and 'Special Competition Section', to be featured as part of the celebration of Mujib Barsha-2020.
Check the event details at: https://www.cfsbangladesh.org/


