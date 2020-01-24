‘Skilled workforce being created for overseas job market’





The information was disclosed on Thursday in a seminar titled 'Enhancing skill and awareness for overseas employment' held at conference room of the Deputy Commissioner in the city.

The Ministry of Expatriate Welfare and Overseas Employment with the assistance of the district administration organised the event participated by the district and upazila level government officials, union chairmen and civil society members.

Additional Secretary to the Ministry of Expatriate Welfare and Overseas Employment Md. Shahidul Alam attended the occasion as the chief guest with Deputy Commissioner Md. Asib Ahsan in the chair.

Principal of Rangpur Technical Training Centre Engineer Md. Lutfar Rahman, Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Syed Enamul Kabir, Sadar Upazila Nirbahi Officer Israt Sadia Shumi, addressed as special guests.

The chief guest said marking the Mujib Year, the Bureau of Manpower Employment and Training (BMET) of the ministry, Technical Training Centres and other institutions have taken special steps to produce adequate skilled workforce. -BSS





















