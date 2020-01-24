BPATC observed annual training day





Md Rakib Hossain, ndc, Rector, BPATC (Secretary to the government) graced the function as chairperson while the faculty members and participants, serving in different levels of Civil Service joined as discussants.

Zafar Iqbal, ndc, one of the Member Directing Staffs (MDS) of the centre, presented the key note speech where he focused on the significance of training to take us to the next level of development.

Another discussant reiterated the importance of constant change in training system to provide the public service renders with best skills.

The implementation of the knowledge, skills and attitudes acquired in the training is one of our main challenges now, discussed the participants.









Rakib Hossain encouraged the partakers to be self-critical as this paves the way for real development.

He did also mention the need to introduce modern technologies in training like the developed countries use to make our training system world class.



