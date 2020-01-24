Book on climate change launched



Author Sajal Roy and guests hold the copies of the book 'Climate Change Impacts on Gender Relations in Bangladesh' at its unveiling ceremony at International Center of Climate Change and Development in the capital on Wednesday.

The launching ceremony was held at an international research conference at International Center of Climate Change and Development (ICCCAD) in the capital. This book has been published by the Springer nature, Singapore.

The author is a doctoral researcher at the Institute for Culture and Society at the Western Sydney University, Australia and teaches in Gender and Development Studies at the Begum Rokeya University, Rangpur, Bangladesh.

Dr Saleemul Huq, Director, ICCCAD, Prof Milan Pagon VC (Acting) IUB, Dr Haseeb Md Irfanullah, Prof M Jahangir Alam Chowdhury, Dr Biswas Karabi Farhana and Dr. Ahmad Salahuddin were present on the occasion.















