

JUJA gets new executive body

Chief Election Commissioner Prof Khalid Quddus announced the election result at 2.00pm after counting the votes of 21 university correspondents of different online and print media.

Election commissioner Muhammad Rezaul Rakib and Sayma Khatun were present, among others, at the result announcement ceremony.

The other elected office bearers are- Vice President Rahul M Yousuf of Daily Jugantar, Joint Secretary Abir Abdullah of Bangla News 24, Treasurer Tarek Aziz of the Daily Observer, Office and Publication Secretary Rudra Azad of Barta 24.

The three elected executive members are Belal Hossain of Daily Campus, Osman Gani Rasel of Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS) and Imran Hossain Himu of Barta Bazar.

Earlier, JU Pro-VC (Administration) Professor Amir Hussain, JUJA advisor Sohel Ahmed, other teachers and officials of the university, representatives of different social, political, and cultural organizations visited the election center during polling.



































