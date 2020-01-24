Video
Friday, 24 January, 2020
1 killed in Seattle mass shooting

Published : Friday, 24 January, 2020

SEATTLE, Jan 23: At least one person was killed and seven others, including a child, were wounded on Wednesday after a dispute among a group of people escalated into a shootout near a tourist area in downtown Seattle, authorities said.
Carmen Best, chief of police in the northwestern US city, told reporters that multiple suspects were being sought in connection with the mass shooting that took place near a McDonald's fast food restaurant, just blocks away from the popular Pike Place Market.
It was the third shooting in the area in less than two days, and the latest incident of gun violence that has become all too common in the United States.
Best said witnesses and video footage indicated that the incident unfolded after several people standing in front of the McDonald's got into a dispute and began shooting at each other, hitting bystanders. "This is not a random incident, there were multiple people involved," Best said. "People pulled out guns, shots rang out, people ran in various directions."    -AFP



