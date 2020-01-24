Video
7 dead in Spain winter storms

Published : Friday, 24 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 59

BARCELONA, Jan 23: The death toll from a storm that has lashed Spain with strong winds and heavy snow has risen to seven, while four people were missing, officials said.
Gale-force winds and huge waves have smashed into seafront towns, damaging many shops and restaurants, wrecking beach facilities and flooding some streets in the east of the country since Sunday.
The latest victim was a man who fell into the sea in the northeastern port of Palamos, emergency services said late Wednesday.
Police found a body on Wednesday in a flooded area in the eastern region of Valencia where they were looking for a 67-year-old man who went missing in his car, a local police spokesman said.    -AFP


