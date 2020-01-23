Dainik Sangram’s media enlistment cancelled



The Department of Films and Publications (DFP) has cancelled the media enlistment of the Daily Sangram on January 22, 2020.

The DFP took the decision as the Dainik Sangram on December 12, 2019 published a report with the headline “Today is the 6th anniversary ofmartyrdom of martyr Abdul Quader Mollah” which is untrue, said a handout issued here on Thursday.Quader Mollah was hanged in December 12, 2013 for committing crimes against humity during Liberation War in 1971, reports BSS.