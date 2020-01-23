Drugs worth Tk 4 crores destroyed in Rajshahi



A huge amount of drugs worth Tk 4.07 crores were destroyed in Rajshahi on Thursday.







The destroyed drugs included 64,905 bottles of Phensedyl, 2.51 kilograms of heroin, 1,201 bottles of foreign wine, 26.5 litres of liquor, 19,760 Yaba tablets, 144.45 kilograms of hemp, 90 nimesil tablets, 144 kilograms insecticides, and 4,125 pieces of injections.





Members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) destroyed at the BGB Battalion-1 headquarters in presence of the officials from the BGB, the district administration and police, and students from various academic institutions of the city.





The BGB official Brig Gen Kaiser Hassan Malik confirmed the matter.















