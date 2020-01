3 drug traders held with Phensedyl Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) detained three drug traders alongwith Phensedyl syrup from the capital's Uttara area

Detainees Md Abdus Salam, 56, Md Mukul Hossain, 20, and Md Anwar Hosssaim,40, are the members of an organised syndicate of drug smugglers.



The RAB members in separate drives detained them and recovered 1,672 bottles of the banned cough syrup from their possessions, RAB-1 said in a press release.













MUS/LY

