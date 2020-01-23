

Uniform entry test in public universities from next year



The decision came out from a view exchange meeting between the Vice-Chancellors of public universities and University Grants Commission, said a press release, UNB reports.



UGC chairman Professor Dr Kazi Shahidullah presided over the meeting.



Students who passed their HSC or equivalent examinations will be eligible to participate in the admission test, said the statement.











GY



