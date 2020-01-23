

Sugar mill wastes cause Tulshiganga pollution



According to a report prepared by a probe body formed by the upazila administration, the river water turned into blackish which spreading bad smell of Sulphur, ammonia and other chemicals.



Meanwhile, the mill's managing director Anwar Hossain Akhand said the sugar mill could not be held responsible for river pollution before carrying out proper investigation.



UNO M Zakiul Islam said after investigation, upazila agriculture officer M Shahidul Islam and upazila fisheries officer M Mohidul Islam submitted the report.











