Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 23 January, 2020, 11:15 PM
Home Countryside

Sugar mill wastes cause Tulshiganga pollution

Published : Thursday, 23 January, 2020 at 6:08 PM  Count : 83
Our Correspondent

Sugar mill wastes cause Tulshiganga pollution

Sugar mill wastes cause Tulshiganga pollution

Dumping of unrefined wastes from Joypurhat Sugar Mills is contaminating the waters of Tulshiganga River in Akkelpur upazila.

According to a report prepared by a probe body formed by the upazila administration, the river water turned into blackish which spreading bad smell of Sulphur, ammonia and other chemicals.

Meanwhile, the mill's managing director Anwar Hossain Akhand said the sugar mill could not be held responsible for river pollution before carrying out proper investigation.

UNO M Zakiul Islam said after investigation, upazila agriculture officer M Shahidul Islam and upazila fisheries officer M  Mohidul Islam submitted the report.





The report said that waste water released from Joypurhat Sugar Mills is responsible for the river water pollution.

HIS/LY


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Sugar mill wastes cause Tulshiganga pollution
2 fish traders fined for selling Jatka
7 pistols, 225 bullets recovered in Manikganj
'Cattle lifter' beaten dead in Jashore
35 detained in Dinajpur
Teenage girl gang 'raped' in Borguna
School teacher 'beaten dead' by money lenders
Pickup van runs over school boy


Latest News
DU to confer honorary doctorate on Bangabandhu
UN rapporteur seeks mounting pressure on UNSC
New train on Dhaka-Jamalpur-Dhaka route Jan 26
10 get Bangla Academy Literary Award
Bangladesh-India friendly ties rare in world: Quader
Sri Lanka win in first Test against Zimbabwe
Queen approves government's Brexit bill
High alert to prevent Coronavirus disease
49,162 river grabbers spotted in country
Robot tanks: On patrol but not allowed to shoot
Most Read News
Tahsan and Shovan enthrall audiences at the Deshi Winter Fest 2020
e-Passport a Mujib Barsho gift for nation: PM
BGMEA building demolition work begins
Contribute to build Digital BD: President to UGC, varsities
New horizon of carpooling with HOP IN
Ex-minister’s son who takes toilet cleaner dies
2 Bangladeshis killed in BSF firing
IU restricts campus entry for outsiders
3 construction workers electrocuted
New virus adapting and mutating: China
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft