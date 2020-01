2 fish traders fined for selling Jatka





The mobile court, led by Kawkhali UNO and executive magistrate Khaleda Khatun, raided Amrajhuri Ferry Ghat fish market and fined Shamim Hossain Tk 3,000 while Saiful Tk 2,000.



The team also seized 25 kilograms of Jatka ilish from the market which were, later, distributed among three orphanages in the upazila.











RHR/MUS/LY



A mobile court in Pirojpur on Thursday fined two fish traders for selling Jatka.The mobile court, led by Kawkhali UNO and executive magistrate Khaleda Khatun, raided Amrajhuri Ferry Ghat fish market and fined Shamim Hossain Tk 3,000 while Saiful Tk 2,000.The team also seized 25 kilograms of Jatka ilish from the market which were, later, distributed among three orphanages in the upazila.RHR/MUS/LY