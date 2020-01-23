

7 pistols, 225 bullets recovered in Manikganj





Manikganj Sadar Police Station recovered the abandoned arms and ammunition from Ghona canal in Gorpara union under the upazila .



Saiful Islam, a resident of the area, spotted the arms wrapped in a plastic sack while fishing in the canal and informed police, said the district police superintendent (SP) Rifat Rahman Shamim.











