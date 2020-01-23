Video
Thursday, 23 January, 2020
ICJ says it has jurisdiction in Myanmar genocide case

Published : Thursday, 23 January, 2020 at 3:55 PM
Observer Online Desk

The International Court of Justice said on Thursday that it has jurisdiction to hear a case against Myanmar seeking emergency measures to prevent it committing genocide against its Rohingya minority.

Presiding Judge Yusuf Abdulqawi, in the first minutes of reading the court's decision, said the court does have sufficient jurisdiction to decide on the request for emergency measures in the case, which was brought by Gambia, reports Reuters.

"The court concludes that prima facie it has jurisdiction under the Genocide Convention," he said.

Abdulqawi was still reading Thursday's ruling and has not said whether the court will actually order any emergency measures.

Gambia's case in full against Myanmar could take years and would require a more complete ruling on jurisdiction.








