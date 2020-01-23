

'Cattle lifter' beaten dead in Jashore



A suspected cattle lifter was betaen to death in Jhikargachha upazila of Jashore early Thursday.

Another person was also injured during the mob beating that took place Chandrapur village around 1:30am.



Iliyas, 35, son of Fazlur Rahman, and Abdul, 30, son of Kalu Miah, stole three cows from Insan Ali's cowshed in the village.



Sensing the incident, villagers chased the duo and caught them.



They, later, gave the cattle lifters a good thrasing, leaving Iliyas dead on the scene.













Wounded Abdul is now undergoing treatment at Jashore General Hospital.



