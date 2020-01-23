Video
HC issues contempt rule against Wasa MD

Published : Thursday, 23 January, 2020 at 3:14 PM  Count : 125
Staff Correspondent

HC issues contempt rule against Wasa MD

HC issues contempt rule against Wasa MD


The High Court on Thursday issued a contempt of court rule against Dhaka Water Supply and Sewerage Authority (Wasa)  Managing Director Taqsem A Khan for not complying with its directives in preventing pollution in the Buriganga rivers and making an making untrue statement.

In the rule, the court asked him officials to respond to the rule in four weeks.

An High Court bench of Justice Md Gobinda Chandra Tagore and Justice Mohammad Ullah came up with the rule after hearing a supplementary writ petition filed over the Buriganga river pollution.

Lawyer Manzil Murshid appeared for the HRPB while lawyer Amatul Karim represented the Directorate of Environment (DoE)  and lawyer Umme Salma for Wasa in the court.

Later, Manzil Murshid said, "We filed a petition in 2010 for preventing water pollution in Buriganaga. The court in 2011 asked the Wasa MD to disconnect the industrial discharge lines connected to the Buriganga by six months. In 2014, the DoE disconnected the power lines."

As the HC order went unheeded, HRPB again filed an appeal in this regard.


