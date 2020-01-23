

3 Bangladeshis killed in 'BSF firing'



The deceased are: Sandip, son of Shukra of Bishnupur Bizlipara, Kamal, son of late Zillur Raman of Katapukur village, and Mofizul Islam, son of late Khoda Baksh of Chakbishnupur Dighirpar village, in Porsha upazila.





All the traders, but, three managed to flee.



The body of Mafizur was found 200 yards inside Bangladesh land while Sandip and Kamal were found dead 800 yards inside the country.











Nayeb subedar Mokhlesur Rahman, camp commander of 16 BGB Hapania camp, confirmed one deaths.

Three cattle traders were allegedly killed by BSF firing along Porsha border in Naogaon district early morning on Thursday.