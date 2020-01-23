Video
Thursday, 23 January, 2020
BCL Assault

DU students demand punishment of attackers

Published : Thursday, 23 January, 2020 at 1:51 PM
Observer Online Desk

Students of Dhaka University's tourism and hospitality management department brought out a procession on the campus on Thursday protesting torture of four students by Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) leaders at Zahurul Haque hall.

They also sought exemplary punishment of the attackers, reports UNB.

Around 60 students brought out the procession from the Faculty of Business Studies and marched through main points of the campus. They ended their procession in front of Anti-terrorism Raju memorial sculpture, where Mukim Chowdhury, one of the victims and a second-year student of tourism and hospitality management has been observing a sit-in protest since Wednesday.

"I was never involved with Chhatra Shibir. The BCL men intentionally tortured us. They have no right to torture any students of the university," Mukim told UNB. "I want expulsion of those who assaulted us. I'll continue my protest until my demands are met."

Apart from Mukim, BCL men on Tuesday night allegedly assaulted three other DU students at Shaheed Sergeant Zahurul Haque Hall suspecting them of being involved with the politics of Bangladesh Islami Chhatra Shibir.







