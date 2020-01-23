Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 23 January, 2020, 11:13 PM
Home Business

Intel's new chairman Bangladeshi Omar Ishrak

Published : Thursday, 23 January, 2020 at 1:26 PM  Count : 156
Observer Online Report

Intel's new chairman Bangladeshi Omar Ishrak

Intel's new chairman Bangladeshi Omar Ishrak



Bangladeshi born Omar Ishrak has been made the chairman of Intel Corporation board of directors.

He is succeeding Andy Bryant, who has been serving as chairman of the organisation since 2012.

On Tuesday, Omar, who has been serving in the Intel board since 2017, announce the chairman of the board of directors.

He has been performing his duty as the chief executive officer of Medtronic, the world's leading medical technology company. He will step down from the post in April.

Omar earned a Bachelor of Science Degree and PhD in Electrical Engineering from the University of London, King's College.






TF

Related Topics

Intel   trading  




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Robot tanks: On patrol but not allowed to shoot
France uses Davos to pursue global digital tax goal
US cautions Britain over Huawei
Intel's new chairman Bangladeshi Omar Ishrak
Outstanding loans of bank directors hit Tk 171,616 cr: Minister
Brunei seeks Bangladesh’s support for expanding its agriculture
Trump relaunches trade battle with Europe
Bangladesh gets $ 153.13 billion remittance in decade: minister


Latest News
DU to confer honorary doctorate on Bangabandhu
UN rapporteur seeks mounting pressure on UNSC
New train on Dhaka-Jamalpur-Dhaka route Jan 26
10 get Bangla Academy Literary Award
Bangladesh-India friendly ties rare in world: Quader
Sri Lanka win in first Test against Zimbabwe
Queen approves government's Brexit bill
High alert to prevent Coronavirus disease
49,162 river grabbers spotted in country
Robot tanks: On patrol but not allowed to shoot
Most Read News
Tahsan and Shovan enthrall audiences at the Deshi Winter Fest 2020
e-Passport a Mujib Barsho gift for nation: PM
BGMEA building demolition work begins
Contribute to build Digital BD: President to UGC, varsities
New horizon of carpooling with HOP IN
Ex-minister’s son who takes toilet cleaner dies
2 Bangladeshis killed in BSF firing
IU restricts campus entry for outsiders
3 construction workers electrocuted
New virus adapting and mutating: China
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft