Intel's new chairman Bangladeshi Omar Ishrak







Bangladeshi born Omar Ishrak has been made the chairman of Intel Corporation board of directors.







He is succeeding Andy Bryant, who has been serving as chairman of the organisation since 2012.

He has been performing his duty as the chief executive officer of Medtronic, the world's leading medical technology company. He will step down from the post in April.





Omar earned a Bachelor of Science Degree and PhD in Electrical Engineering from the University of London, King's College.



















On Tuesday, Omar, who has been serving in the Intel board since 2017, announce the chairman of the board of directors.