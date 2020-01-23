Video
Thursday, 23 January, 2020, 11:13 PM
No further MRP renewal at Riyadh embassies

Published : Thursday, 23 January, 2020 at 12:52 PM  Count : 126
By Sagar Chowdhury

Expatriates living in Saudi Arabia's capital Riyadh will now have to go to Saudi Post and Expatriate Digital Centre (EDC) for renewal of their machine readable passports (MRPs) instead of getting from respective embassies.

Golam Moshi, Bangladesh ambassador to Saudi Arabia, at a press briefing on Wednesday, informed that the expatriates will get the service
from February 1.

"As per a previous agreement, expatriates can avail the service from 34 branches of Saudi Post and four branches of EDC, " he said.

They can renew passports from the two outsourcing companies giving 40 Saudi Riyals (SAR) service charge. At the same time, they will have to pay embassy's fixed fees 125 SAR, the envoy added.

Apart from 415 SAR passport fee, professionals will have to pay pay additional 40 SAR service charge.

Press wing secretary Fakhrul Islam, passport and Visa wing secretary Kazi Nurul Islam and representatives from different print, electronics and online media were present.






TF/LY


 

