

22nd span of Padma Bridge installed



About 3,300 metres of the much-hyped Padma Bridge became visible after the installation of the 22nd span on Thursday.

The 1-E span was installed on pillar no 5 and 6 of the bridge around 11:32am, said Dewan Abdul Quader, an executive engineer of Padma Bridge Project, reports UNB.



Earlier, the 150-meter long span was brought near pillar no 5-6 by Tian-E crane at Mawa from Kumarbhog specialised construction yard in the morning.



One more span will be installed this month, said Dewan Abdul Quader.



Already 21 spans out of 41 were installed in phases and the rest will be installed by July, he said.



Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader on Monday said all the spans of the Padma Bridge will be installed by July 2020.



He also said the bridge will be opened to traffic by 2021.



Once in operation, the Padma Bridge, Bangladesh's largest infrastructure project till date, will connect 21 southern districts with the capital and boost the GDP by 1 percent.















