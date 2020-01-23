Take urgent steps to cease Israel’s illegal settlements

Video
Thursday, 23 January, 2020
Published : Thursday, 23 January, 2020 at 12:15 PM  Count : 111
Observer Online Desk

Permanent Representative (PR) of Bangladesh to the UN Ambassador Rabab Fatima has called upon the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to take urgent measures to cease all illegal settlements and annexation of Palestinian land by Israel.

Ambassador Fatima was speaking at the UNSC open debate on 'The situation in the Middle East, including the Palestinian Question' on behalf of OIC and Bangladesh, said a media release on Thursday.

The PR said such threats and violations cannot go unchallenged. "It is incumbent upon the international community to take concrete actions to compel Israel's respect for and compliance with Security Council resolutions, particularly 2334."

Welcoming the International Criminal Court's (ICC) decision to open an investigation into Israel's crimes against the Palestinian people, Ambassador Fatima expressed hope that this would be expeditiously pursued. Ensuring accountability and justice for Israel's atrocities and human rights violations would serve to end the entrenched impunity.

She recalled that Bangladesh's struggle for independence and the painful experience of enduring the worst form of genocide in 1971 has inspired Bangladesh to always advocate for the oppressed people of the world.

"This has been the very premise of Bangladesh's unwavering support for the cause of Palestine," she added.

The PR urged the international community to uphold obligations and engage constructively to establish the State of Palestine on the basis of two-state solution with East Jerusalem as its capital through a multilateral political peace process, based on the relevant UN resolutions and the internationally- agreed terms of reference.






UNB/TF



