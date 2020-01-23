Video
Thursday, 23 January, 2020, 11:13 PM
CU shuttle train halted following BCL's strike

Published : Thursday, 23 January, 2020 at 11:56 AM  Count : 131
Observer Online Report

Chattogram University campus-bound shuttle train service remained halted on Thursday following a clash between two factions of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL).

Railway sources said the train communication were suspended due to security purpose.

"All the activities of the CU have been stopped following the annual sports competition. Classes and examination have also been suspended for the same reason," said CU Proctor SM Manirul Hasan.   

Police raided Suhrawardi and Shah Amanat halls at night and arrested 20 activists of both groups.

On Wednesday afternoon, Bijoy activists beat up an activist of CFC at central playground of the university, police and BCL sources said.

As a sequel, CFC men beat up and hacked the activist of the rival group around 5pm at Suhrawardi Hall.

Later, the Bijoy group called an indefinite strike protesting the incident and also demanding the resignation of university unit BCL president Rezaul Haque.







« PreviousNext »

