

Tigers reach Lahore



Bangladesh national cricket team reached Lahore at 10:30pm (local time) on Wednesday night and checked in at the Pearl-Continental Hotel.

Tigers departed for Lahore from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 8pm (Bangladesh time) on the same day through a chartered flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines, reports UNB.



Bangladesh will play a three-match T20 International series against the hosts starting from January 24 with the other two games played on January 25 and 27.



Tigers will back home after this series and will travel to Pakistan two times again to play Two Tests and one ODI.



Along with 15-member players' squad, a total of eight support staff will accompany the team during this series. At the same time, the chief selector of Bangladesh cricket board (BCB) Minhajul Abedin and chairman of cricket operation committee of the board Akram will also stay with the team.



To ensure the tight security to the Tigers, the Pakistan authorities deployed a total of 10,000 cops.



Before flying for Pakistan, Bangladesh captain Mahmudullah Riyad had said that they will pose a strong fight against Pakistan to win the series.













TF

Tigers off to Pakistan to play T20 series

Tigers departed for Lahore from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 8pm (Bangladesh time) on the same day through a chartered flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines, reports UNB.Bangladesh will play a three-match T20 International series against the hosts starting from January 24 with the other two games played on January 25 and 27.Tigers will back home after this series and will travel to Pakistan two times again to play Two Tests and one ODI.Along with 15-member players' squad, a total of eight support staff will accompany the team during this series. At the same time, the chief selector of Bangladesh cricket board (BCB) Minhajul Abedin and chairman of cricket operation committee of the board Akram will also stay with the team.To ensure the tight security to the Tigers, the Pakistan authorities deployed a total of 10,000 cops.Before flying for Pakistan, Bangladesh captain Mahmudullah Riyad had said that they will pose a strong fight against Pakistan to win the series.