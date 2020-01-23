Video
Thursday, 23 January, 2020
Home Back Page

BCL men beat up 4 DU students

Published : Thursday, 23 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM
DU Correspondent

Bangladesh ChhatraLeague (BCL) leaders of Zahurul Huq hall unit on early Wednesday allegedly beat up four students of Dhaka University suspecting them as Chhatra Shibir activists.
The incident took place at the guest room of Shaheed Sergeant Zahurul Huq Hall early Wednesday. The injured students were handed over to police and rushed to Dhaka Medical College Hospital at the night.
ZahurulHaq Hall BCL expired unit' vice president Anwar Hossain, joint secretary Amir Hamza, Hall Sangsad' VP Saifullah Abbasi allegedly led the attack using cricket stamps and sticks, eyewitnesses said.
Injured four students are: Mukim Chowdhury of Tourism and Hospitality department, Sanwar Hossain of political Science department, Minhaj Uddin of Islamic History department, Afsar Uddin of Arabic department.




BCL insiders source said BCL leaders took a 2nd year students to guestroom (A room in Dorms where BCL leaders conduct their political meeting, and others agenda) for quizzing suspecting him as a 'Shibir' activist and tortured him after he denied to have involved with Shibir. Later, BCL activists called another 3 close friends of suspecting victim and tortured them at least four hoursand left them critically injured.
Later, The Hall administration, University proctorial body handed over them to Shahbagh station'. Then police admitted them at Dhaka Medical College Hospital as they injured.
When contracted, Hall BCL unit' joint secretary Amir Hamza said, "we weren't tortured them we just called them for quizzing and we found some book related with ChhatraShibir,"
Amir hamza and Anwar Hossain, both of them are follower of BCL central president Al-Nahean Khan Joy.



