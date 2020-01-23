Go for ballot papers, defer polls if necessary: BNP





BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Wednesday urged the Election Commission (EC) to defer the elections to the two Dhaka city corporations again, if necessary, for holding it with ballot papers instead of EVMs."People's right to franchise was snatched on December 30, 2018. Efforts are on to take away the voting rights of Dhaka city dwellers on February 1. We're still saying discard the plan of using EVMs. If necessary, defer the elections again and take steps for using ballot papers," he told a seminar.Or else, the BNP leader warned, people will not forgive the EC if their voting rights are snatched.Association of Engineers, Bangladesh arranged the seminar on the use of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) in the upcoming city polls at a city hotel. A documentary was screened at the seminar depicting the various possible ways of rigging votes through the EVMs. Fakhrul called their party leaders and activists to create a public opinion against EVM use in the polls. "Raise your voice against EVM as people's verdict won't be reflected if the machine is used." -UNB