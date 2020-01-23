US confirms first case of China virus

WASHINGTON, Jan 22: The United States on Tuesday announced its first case of a new virus that has claimed nine lives in China and sickened hundreds, joining countries around the world in ramping up measures to block its spread.

The man, a US resident in his 30s who lives near Seattle, is in good condition, according to federal and state officials, and approached authorities himself after reading about the SARS-like infection in news reports.

He is "currently hospitalized out of an abundance of precaution, and for short term monitoring, not because there was severe illness," said Chris Spitters, a Washington state health official. -AFP





