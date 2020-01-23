Dhaka should be declared ecologically critical area: HC

The High Court on Wednesday said Dhaka city should be declared an 'ecologically critical' area considering its pollution.

The bench of Justice Gobinda Chandra Tagore and Justice Mohammad Ullah made this remark during the hearing on Buriganga river pollution case filed by human rights organisation Human Rights and Peace for Bangladesh (HRPB).

Lawyer Manzil Murshid appeared for the HRPB while lawyer Amatul Karim represent the Directorate of Environment (DoE).

The court said, "We saw in newspaper that Dhaka standing in the most polluted city in the world. Dhaka's position is two or three. Now it should be declared an ecologically critical' area considering its pollution.







