

Short, long plans for North City civic amenities

Giving more importance to turning Dhaka North

City Corporation into a modern city, Tabith, also BNP's executive committee member said he will take crash programme to eradicate mosquito.

Tabith said this in an exclusive interview with the Daily Observer.

Tabith Awal, also vice-president of Bangladesh Football Federation, said he will give more priority to mitigate the traffic jam from the city.

Terming the corruption a main obstacle for development, he said the city corporation will be free from corruption, if he is elected. Transparency and accountability will be ensured.

The BNP mayor aspirant for DNCC said he had particular plans to curb air, water and sound pollutions to develop the city with modern facilities.

Tabith is hopeful of winning the polls if a free and fair election is held. As a young candidate and contesting the mayoral polls with Sheaf of Paddy, Tabith said young generation would support me.

He urged voters to exercise their voting rights in the city elections. If anyone tries to create obstacle or anarchy during voting, it will be resisted, he warned.

When asked about boycotting the last city corporation polls, he said situation forces a candidate to boycott election. The last city corporation election cannot be called a poll, he said, adding, "Not only BNP, four other mayor candidates also boycotted the polls.









But this time, BNP has decided not to boycott the polls, Tabith said.

About the role of the Election Commission, he said there is similarity between what the EC says and what it does. The commission is yet to create election atmosphere to ensure level playing field to hold polls campaign.

About the use of electronic voting machines (EVMs) for the first time in Dhaka city polls, Tabith Awal said people are not clear about using EVMs in polls.

