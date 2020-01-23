

Green, liveable North City assured

liveable Dhaka city for its dwellers if he was reelected.

"I will ensure a clean and green city free from water-logging. The playgrounds and parks under the DNCC area will be opened for all. People will get chance to use those, "he said.

Battle will be declared against those, who throw wastes outside instead of using dustbins," he said while talking to the Daily Observer in an exclusive interview.

Warning the law violators, he also said the law violators must have to obey the laws. Battle will also be declared against those who violate laws and rules.

On his plan for development of the backward areas under the city, Atiqul said some new areas were included in the two city areas.

A total of 18 new wards were included under the north city corporation. Those areas are deprived of proper development due to lack of attention.

"After inclusion under the city area, the 18 wards were divided into five regions. Regional Executive Officers (REO) were appointed in the zones of around 11square km. All of the new wards are larger than the old wards. Initially, mosquito fighters and cleaners were recruited for the areas. To ensure proper development in the area, proper planning is needed," he added.

The former mayor informed that preparing a plan for proper development of the areas including building new infrastructures, a proposal was sent to the Planning Commission for placing before the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC).

"If I am reelected, development of the area will be ensured following the proposal. The dream of the areas' people will come true within next six months. Within next three or four years, the real picture of the eastern part of the north city will be changed," Atiq added.

Mentioning his predecessor mayor Annisul Huq, the businessmen turned politician said late mayor Annisul Huq had taken initiatives to ensure a livable, clean and green city for the city's people.

Some of his initiatives have already been implemented and the rest are in the process of being implemented. Once those are implemented, people will get its benefits.

"I had tried to implement the visions of Annisul Huq. A project to build some U-Loops has already been approved. To renovate and reopen 25 parks, another project was also taken. Of the parks, a park has already been opened for all. To ensure quality of works, I was not in a hurry to complete works before election. New roads are being constructed. All roads will be constructed soon to ensure urban facilities for the city people," he added.

"I have also identified the problems of the city in my nine months tenure. If people reelect me, those will be solved in my tenure to ensure a modern city."

Regarding the city's traffic congestion, he said, "It would be a major challenge to eliminate traffic problems under the existing method of traffic control. The traffic management system will be modernized and be brought under digital system. A comprehensive transport management system will be introduced for the entire Dhaka city area. It would lessen sufferings."















