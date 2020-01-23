Video
Thursday, 23 January, 2020, 9:41 AM
100-yr South City dev plan to be initiated

Published : Thursday, 23 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 70
Staff Correspondent

BNP mayoral candidate for DSCC polls Ishraque Hossain will initiate 100-year-long plan to develop the Dhaka city and ensure modern facilities for its citizens.
He said, if elected, he will
make Dhaka south a liveable city for people and solve all major problems including traffic jam, waste management, water-logging and air pollution.
Ishraque, son of late Sadeque Hossain Khoka, the second mayor of an undivided Dhaka city who served his office from 2002 to 2011, studied and received his MSc Degree from University of Hertfordshire in the UK.
After finishing studies, he said, he returned home only to serve the country. Without patriotism, it is not possible get involved in politics, he added.
Talking to the Daily Observer recently, Ishraque said he will ensure all modern amenities like other developed countries.
If elected, h e said, he will take a 100-day plan for Dhaka to eradicate mosquito and introduce 24-hour one-stop centre to provide facilities to citizens.
Ishraque believed that he would win the polls as people wanted to free Khaleda Zia from Jail. If free and fair election is held, he hopes he will win the polls.
About the use of electronic voting machines (EVMs) in Dhaka city polls EVMs are used only in four countries. What type of election was held under Awami League government and the incumbent Election Commission, people had seen that through the last parliamentary polls in 2018, he mentioned.
Law enforcing agencies can be used for harassing candidates, he said, adding, voters cannot not apply their voting rights if level-playing field is not ensured.
Mentioning his father's success, Ishraque said, Sadeque Hossain Khoka was a successful mayor of undivided Dhaka for the longest period and developed Dhaka taking massive development projects.
The BNP mayoral candidate also said he wanted to increase the number of roads and bring public transports under discipline.




The plan to operate all public buses under limited companies regulated by the corporation would be implemented, he said.




