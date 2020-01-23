

South City utility services to be coordinated

coordination, if he's elected in the city corporation polls. "All the authorities working in the city are responsible to the city corporation. But, there is lack of coordination between the agencies and the corporation. If I am elected in the polls, they will be compelled to bring under coordination so lessen city people's sufferings," he said in an exclusive interview with The Daily Observer.

He also assured to relocate the chemical factories and godowns from the Old Dhaka to save the people from destruction in future.

Regarding his contest in the city corporation elections leaving the parliament membership, Taposh said: "I was not interested earlier to fight for the city poll but when I went to deal with some works, I faced lots of difficulties."

"Basically, I think that I can't fulfill the people's desires with my existing position. Then I felt for the need to work on a larger scale. When the city poll was schedule was announced, I decided to participate in the polls to develop a well-planned city as our honorable Prime Minister's plan for the Vision 2041," he added.

He hoped that he would be able to meet up the city people's desire, if he was elected.

Regarding his planning for the Old town development, Taposh said, "Basically north city's former mayor Anisul Huq proved that if we have honesty and intension to do something, nothing is impossible within a short period of time. If I get the chance I will definitely try to follow his model. Following the old town culture, I can make a change."

About his plan to eradicate dengue mosquito and chemical godown relocation, the ruling party mayoral candidate said proper management is the basic solution to any problems.

"If we can properly manage everything before the rainy season, we can handle this kind of dangerous dengue problem. We should eliminate the eggs during the breeding time and that can solve the problem."

Replying to a query over his confident for success, Taposh said, "Inshallah, I am very much confident about my work, because previously I was not unsuccessful in any of my works. That's why I am pretty confident about my success.

"Finally, I believe that if I can work with honesty, devotion and sincerity, I can be able to give solution to the problems the city is facing," he added.















