HC bans laminated posters in elections





display of laminated posters immediately in electoral areas of Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) and Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC).

The court also ordered to remove all posters immediately after the city polls properly.

The court also issued a rule asking the authorities concerned to explain in four weeks why it should not be directed to stop production and display laminated posters during elections.

The bench of Justice M Enayetur Rahim and Justice Md Mostafizur Rahman issued the suo motu order with a rule when two lawyers drawn attention following a news report in this regard and sought necessary steps.

Secretaries of Environment and Forest Ministry, LGRD, Health, Election Commission and the chief Executive Officers of DNCC and DSCC and others concerned made respondents to the rule.

Supreme Court lawyer Manoj Kumar Bhowmick and Sulaiman Hawlader placed the news report published in a English daily before the HC bench for necessary order.

The report mentioned how the mayor and councillor candidates were promising clean and green Dhaka but were flooding the electoral areas with posters covered in polythene.

Although plastic is harmful to the environment, the candidates are using the item to protect the posters from rain, fog, moisture or dust, the report added.









Lawyer Manoj Kumar Bhowmick told, the court ordered ceasing the production anddisplay of laminated posters all over the country, particularly in Dhaka city corporation areas, until the rule is disposed of.





