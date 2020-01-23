Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 23 January, 2020, 9:41 AM
Home Front Page

HC bans laminated posters in elections

Published : Thursday, 23 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44
Staff Correspondent

The High Court on Wednesday ordered the authorities concerned to stop production and
display of laminated posters immediately in electoral areas of Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) and Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC).
The court also ordered to remove all posters immediately after the city polls properly.
The court also issued a rule asking the authorities concerned to explain in four weeks why it should not be directed to stop production and display laminated posters during elections.
The bench of Justice M Enayetur Rahim and Justice Md Mostafizur Rahman issued the suo motu order with a rule when two lawyers drawn attention following a news report in this regard and sought necessary steps.
Secretaries of Environment and Forest Ministry, LGRD, Health, Election Commission and the chief Executive Officers of DNCC and DSCC and others concerned made respondents to the rule.
Supreme Court lawyer Manoj Kumar Bhowmick and Sulaiman Hawlader placed the news report published in a English daily before the HC bench for necessary order.
The report mentioned how the mayor and councillor candidates were promising clean and green Dhaka but were flooding the electoral areas with posters covered in polythene.
Although plastic is harmful to the environment, the candidates are using the item to protect the posters from rain, fog, moisture or dust, the report added.




Lawyer Manoj Kumar Bhowmick told, the court ordered ceasing the production anddisplay of laminated posters all over the country, particularly in Dhaka city corporation areas, until the rule is disposed of.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Short, long plans for North City civic amenities
Green, liveable North City assured
100-yr South City dev plan to be initiated
South City utility services to be coordinated
HC bans laminated posters in elections
BGMEA Bhaban demolition begins
BSF kills 7 Bangladeshis in three weeks
e-Passport a Mujib Barsho gift for nation: PM


Latest News
China locks down epicenter of virus outbreak
Tigers reach Lahore
Ex-minister’s son who takes toilet cleaner dies
China coronavirus deaths rise to 17
Outstanding loans of bank directors hit Tk 171,616 cr: Minister
IU restricts campus entry for outsiders
Tigers off to Pakistan to play T20 series
Brazilian legend Julio Cesar in city
N Korea bans foreign tourists over new virus
Brunei seeks Bangladesh’s support for expanding its agriculture
Most Read News
Tahsan and Shovan enthrall audiences at the Deshi Winter Fest 2020
New horizon of carpooling with HOP IN
BGMEA building demolition work begins
3 construction workers electrocuted
New virus adapting and mutating: China
2 Bangladeshis killed in BSF firing
BNP Standing Committee Member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury
HC bans displaying laminated posters
Crisis-hit Lebanon names new govt
School teacher 'beaten dead' by money lenders
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft