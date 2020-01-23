BGMEA Bhaban demolition begins





Court. Housing and Public Works Minister SM Rezaul Karim on Wednesday inaugurated the demolition work of the building.

The Four Star Group is demolishing the much-talked about building constructed on the wetland of Hatirjheel area illegally during the BNP-Jamaat led government's tenure.

While talking to the Daily Observer at BGMEA Bhaban Four Star Group Managing Director Nasrullah Rashed said they will start the demolition work from the top floor of the building.

"It would take around six months to complete the demolition work. We have taken all cautionary measures to ensure workers security during the demolition of the 15-story building, he added.

While inaugurating the demolition work, SM Rezaul Karim told journalists that two teams were formed to monitor the demolition work. Of the teams, one formed with the representatives of Fire Service, Army and Urban planning experts and another by RAJUK officials. The two will monitor the work on a regular basis.

To demolish the BGMEA building, the contractors will need six months, said Rezaul Karim. Following the HC verdict, the government gave BGMEA time to remove its belongings before taking up the demolition work, he added.

"They have already removed their materials. But, they took lot of time. BGMEA gave us a lengthy procedure to demolish the building, which will take unlimited time. Considering the situation, the government appointed contractors to demolish it," he added.

He said according to High Court order, it's RAJUK's responsibility to demolish it. After completing necessary procedures, the highest bidder was given work order. But, they showed inability. As a result, the second highest bidder the Four Star Group got the demolition work.

Regarding water pollution in the Hatirjheel project area, the Minister said that some city dwellers around the Hatirjheel area connected their sewerage line to the Hatirjheel Lake. As a result, the water got polluted. However, the sewer lines have since then been closed.

"We are going to install an Australian water purifying technology in the lake to purify its water. It will work restlessly to purify the Hatirjheel water and keep the water clean round the year."

RAJUK Chief Engineer ASM Raihanul Ferdous said that the contractor firm was asked to complete the work within six months. If they fail to complete their work within the six months, we will forfeit their Tk 17 lakh caution money.

Four Star Group MD Nasrullah said they have taken adequate preparation to complete the work in time. Necessary number of workforce will be engaged to complete it in time.

On October 8 of 2006, the then Prime Minister Khaleda Zia inaugurated the 15-story BGMEA illegal building. On April 3 in 2011, the High Court ordered to demolish the building within 90 days. Then, the BGMEA filed a leave-to-appeal against the HC order which was dismissed by the Appellate Division on June 9 in 2016.

















