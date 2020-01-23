BSF kills 7 Bangladeshis in three weeks





Two Bangladeshi cattle traders were gunned down by the members of BSF in Hatibandha upazila border area of Lalmonirhat on Wednesday morning.

The BSF has reportedly gunned down a Bangladeshi citizen at the Mominpara border in Panchagarh Sadar upazila on early Tuesday. The deceased is Hasan Ali, 25, a cow trader in the Sadar upazila.

Two Bangladeshi youths were reportedly killed and two others, including an Indian national, injured as the Indian Border Security Force shot them at Wahedpur border at Shibganj in Chapainawabganj on January 9. The dead are Selim Reza, 24, of village Shyampur, and Md Sumon, 23, of village Dasrasia at Shibganj.

The India's Border Security Force allegedly killed two Bangladeshis along the border in Thakurgaon and in

Lalmonirhat in the first week of January.

Border killing has been a contentious bilateral issue between the two neighbours who share a porous 4,100 kilometres border.

Delhi had promised to bring down border killings to zero over the years but the BSF, often described as a trigger-happy force, continues to shoot dead Bangladeshis along the border.

Odhikar, a local human rights organisation, said 1,144 Bangladeshis were killed by BSF between 2000 and 2018.

Border killings rose by threefold last year when the BSF killed at least 43 Bangladeshis, according to human rights organisation Ain O Salish Kendra (ASK).

Bangladesh Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr AK Momen last week said both Dhaka and New Delhi want "zero deaths" along the two countries' borders. "Unfortunately this is not happening," said Momen while talking to journalists at his office in the Foreign Ministry.

Top officials in the Indian government have pledged on several occasions to bring border killings down to zero and introduce non-lethal weapons at the borders. But the spike in the border death toll indicates that those promises have not been kept.

An ASK report said a total of 455 Bangladeshi citizens were killed by the BSF between 2009 and 2019, while 657 were injured and 518 allegedly abducted during this period. Besides killing, widespread allegations of torture have also been reported.

According to data placed by the Minister, at least 66 Bangladeshi nationals were killed on the Bangladesh-India border in 2009, while there were 55 in 2010, 24 each in 2011 and 2012, 18 in 2013, 24 in 2014, 38 in 2015, 25 in 2016, 17 in 2017 and three in 2018.

Security experts have long said that cattle and drug smuggling, and the lack of non-lethal weapons, are the main cause of border killings, and if the smuggling could be stopped and people living around the border could be made aware of the dangers of trespassing, it would be possible to have a completely non-violent border.



















