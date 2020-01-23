Video
Thursday, 23 January, 2020
Front Page

68,000 families to get houses in Mujib Barsho

Published : Thursday, 23 January, 2020
Staff Correspondent

To mark the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the government will construct concrete houses for 68,038 disadvantaged families across the country.
The government will build a paved home for a poor family in some 68,038 villages each during 'Mujib Borsho'.
Each home will cost around Tk 2,99,860, and these would be built in current and next financial years.
Disaster Management and Relief Ministry has sent a proposal to the Finance Ministry for transferring Tk 899.58 crore into construction of 30,000 homes, cancelling specially allocation

of Test Relief (TR) and Kajer Binimoye Taka (Kabita) programmes in amended budget of current (2019-29) financial year.
It was said in the proposal that Disaster Management and Relief Ministry has taken decision to build a total of 68,038 homes in the same number of villages each on the occasion of Mujib Borsho.
In a recent meeting of the ministry, its Secretary said homes are being built for the rural poor people with money allotted for TR, and Kabita programmes that will facilitate fulfillment of the government's election promise 'My village, my town'.











« PreviousNext »

